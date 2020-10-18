Mudder event in Rangitīkei attracts 500-plus participants

The Tailorednz team from Palmerston North came in inflatable monkey costumes. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 500 people got all dressed up on Saturday in order to get very muddy on a Rangitīkei farm.

It was the Mudder's sixth year on Andrew and Kylie Stewart's sheep and beef farm in Makuhou Rd, 12km north of Marton.

The event was to have happened in September but had to be postponed this year, due to Covid-19 restrictions. More than 150 tickets were refunded, but then resold, Andrew Stewart said.

"It was the most people we have ever had. It was really satisfying."

The weather was also just right - not too hot or cold, and not windy.

Participants warmed up before setting off on an obstacle course. Most did the 5km version, which included crawling and climbing and the most popular obstacle of all - a 50m water slide that "pretty much turns into a mud slide".

For many the main challenge was making it up the hills, and the course made use of all the bogs and swamps along the way.

Just about everybody dressed up, with costumes from tutus to a robot suit. After the running was over and mud was showered off there was food and prizes for the best dressed.

The event isn't really about who can do the course fastest, Stewart said.

"The big motivation for us is people coming out to our farm and enjoying the countryside and having a great day."

Participants warm up before the Mudder. Photo / Bevan Conley

The costumed crowd sets off. Photo / Bevan Conley

A runner laughs as he emerges. Photo / Bevan Conley

The banana team slides under. Photo / Bevan Conley

A tyre obstacle has to be climbed. Photo / Bevan Conley