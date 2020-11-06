Marton Community Garage Sale Trail the first event for a busy month

The Marton Community Garage Sale is happening this Saturday as they prepare for the Market Day at the end of the month. Photo / Lewis Gardner

As the Rangitīkei gears up for one of the biggest events on its calendar, Project Marton is warming up the festivities with a raft of garage sales on Saturday.

There are around 15 "garages" signed up from Marton and Bulls for the Community Garage Sale Trail, with people able to pick up trail maps from the Village Green on the corner of Broadway and High St in Marton from 7.30am.

This comes three weeks before the Marton Market Day on November 28, one of the biggest events of the year for the district.

Communications assistant of Project Marton Fiona Moorhouse said not releasing the trail map beforehand was done as a safeguard this year to comply with contact tracing guidelines.

People will sign in or scan the code when they pick up their trail map.

"If we were to release the maps online, each individual stall would have to set up their own individual QR code. It just saves the hassle for individual houses."

People travelled from Waverley, Palmerston North and Taupo for last year's event, with Moorhouse hoping to receive the same support after a crazy year.

"Last year we did a survey of people who came through and the average spend was around $200.

"Get in and get a bargain. And come make the most of it. 2020 has been a weird year and we're pretty lucky to be able to do something."

A number of community groups including Marton Arts and Craft and the Wilson Park Development Group have hopped on board for the day too.

Marton isn't the only place in Rangitīkei holding a community garage sale for the day, with Mangaweka hosting one for the northern side of the district.

Organiser Cath Ash said they had partnered with Taihape, with around 15 stalls getting ready to set up.

"It's a district-wide event. People can go to the Marton garage sales then come up to Mangaweka for a nice day out.

"It's just a neat place. People don't take the time to come through our beautiful town."

Ash said people can pick up their map for the garage sales from The Dukes Roadhouse, but said if you come through the town you won't miss it.

"It's on what we call the main street, or Broadway. It's just off State Highway 1, come down and see our town."