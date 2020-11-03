Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Astronomical Society floats idea of new spot at Victoria Park

4 minutes to read

Ward Observatory at Cooks Garden in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ethan Griffiths
By:

The Whanganui Astronomical Society says light pollution around the Ward Observatory is increasing and want a new darker space for some of the city's telescopes.

Society president Ross Skilton told Whanganui District Council's property and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.