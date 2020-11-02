Latest crash on Whanganui street the final straw for community

Vanessa Cvitanovich is asking for speed bumps to be put in place on Muir St after a raft of incidents over the years. Photos / Bevan Conley

An elderly Gonville man is counting himself lucky after a near tragic accident on Saturday evening.

Eighty-year-old Richard Trotter had just finished his shopping at SuperValue Gonville and was taking his dog for its daily walk on Muir St when he heard a loud squealing noise from a vehicle.

"By the time I could turn, the car came flying across my face. It was quite a shock."

The car had turned off Abbott St into Muir St, lost control going around the bend and went through Richie Cvitanovich's concrete block fence at the front of his property.

Vanessa Cvitanovich, Richie's daughter-in-law who lives two doors down, said the accident happened around 7pm on Saturday.

"We just heard this sliding sound and then a bang. I thought, good god what was that. I walked out and got to my front gate and saw the car in his fence."

Cvitanovich said this latest incident is the final straw, urging Whanganui District Council to do something before someone gets hurt or killed.

Residents of Muir St have wanted speed bumps put in place for close to 15 years. Photo / Ryan Cvitanovich

"I really want something done about this street. We have had numerous accidents up and down the street for years.

"The wing mirror literally brushed his [Trotter's] arm, he is lucky to be alive."

Cvitanovich said the street has had its fair share of accidents over the years and she has been calling for speed bumps to be installed for more than 10 years.

"It would definitely slow people down and they wouldn't be able to accelerate on that bend.

"We need to get the ball rolling because it is just terrible. There are a lot of young kids that play on the street which they should be able to do."

Trotter, who walks down the road every day with his dog, wasn't hurt but said it could have been a very different story.

"Two more centimetres and I would've been flying through the air."

Trotter agreed with Cvitanovich, saying speed bumps should help slow down vehicles.

"People are always speeding around the area, it would certainly help."

Trotter counts himself lucky after Saturday's close call, but said it won't stop him from walking his dog.

"I must've borrowed one of my cat's nine lives."

Whanganui District Council and Whanganui Police have been contacted for comment.