Fireworks officially on sale from today as fire service urges caution

Fireworks over Whanganui. Photo / File

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is urging people to be responsible as fireworks officially go on sale around the country.

From midnight tonight, fireworks can be sold at registered locations throughout New Zealand. They can only be sold to people aged 18 or over, and handheld sparklers must not be sold unless they are included within an assortment of various crackers. Sales must cease by 11.59pm on Thursday.

Todd O'Donoghue, Fire and Emergency's national advisor for fire risk management, said the country experienced "a very disappointing Guy Fawkes last year".

"Between November 2 and November 9, 2019, our crews attended 237 fireworks-related callouts, the highest number for the corresponding period since 2015.

"We'd like to not have a repeat of that this Guy Fawkes."

Fire and Emergency is encouraging simple safety measures such as watching the weather for windy or dry conditions, keeping pets inside, keeping a bucket of water handy, and lighting fireworks on level ground.

Last year, a Whanganui District Council survey of more than 1100 residents found more than 71 per cent believed fireworks should be restricted to public displays, and 18 per cent believed the current regulations were "about right". Some complained they were too lenient.

Despite the apparent appetite for public displays, there is no public display in Whanganui this week, with last Saturday's fireworks at Oceanview Speedway serving as the only display in the district.

The forecast for Guy Fawkes night is fine, with northerly winds and a high of 24C.