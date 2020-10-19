Speedway: Opening night in Whanganui one of best in club's 48 years

Max Holloway (81V) is about to get parked up the wall by Dylan Marshall (57V) and Hayden Hart (166B). Photo / PS3 Photography

Speedway returned to the River City on Saturday night.

And when the lights went out at Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway, the Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club team would have been reflecting on one of the best opening meetings in the club's 48-year history.

From the moment the pit gates were opened early at 2pm, competitors from all over the North Island streamed in along with a couple of South Islanders, filling the Oceanview pits to overflowing.

And the big fields provided the recipe for an action-packed evening.

Twenty-three Superstocks faced the starter for the first heat of the night, and it only took half a lap for 81V Max Holloway's race to end. The young Whanganui driver was squeezed between Dylan Marshall (57V) and the concrete wall, and with a little help from Hayden Hart (166B), Holloway was left high and dry.

The impressive Asher Rees (126K) stormed to the lead in his aluminium bodied car, taking the race win ahead of younger brother Ethan (127G) and Jared Wade (85K).

Wade was unstoppable in heat 2, taking the win ahead of Asher and Ethan Rees, with father Peter Rees 11G finishing fourth.

Peter Rees turned the tables on Asher in heat 3, beating his son to the finish line by just 0.07 seconds, with Wade just half a second back in third place.

Randall Tarrant (1NZ) had a consistent night, with seventh, sixth and fifth placings, while Dylan Marshall (57V) was the best of the local contingent with three top 10 finishes.

Mark Johnston (78v) clips Jack Purcell (5V) sending Purcell on a wild ride. Photo / PS3 Photography

A massive field of more than 40 Stockcars saw drivers split into four groups, with three groups contesting each heat.

Thirty cars fronted for the first heat and there was no shortage of carnage, with cars firing off in all directions.

Dennis Black (82V) looked headed for a race win until he got caught up in a last-corner melee, dropping him to eighth, allowing Luke Miers (15P) through for the victory ahead of Dion Mooney (6V) and Bryce Jensen (9W).

Miers dominated the second heat to take a comfortable win ahead of Justin Hutchby (88H) and Kyle Rowe (79P), but the action was happening back in the pack.

Jack Purcell was squeezed onto his side at the southern bend then he was clipped by Mark Johnston (78V), causing the 5V car to stand on its front bumper before crashing down on its wheels. That was the end of Purcell's night.

Miers completed the first hattrick of the season, winning the third heat ahead of Mooney and Trazarn Ryland-Annabell (33V), whilst Mooney finally got a win in the final heat, finishing ahead of Trevor Greig (81V) and Black.

To end the night, the Stockcars and Superstocks got together for the Grand Slam, with the Superstocks starting more than half a lap behind.

Miers led for most of the race, but the pace of Asher Rees' Superstock was too much for him as Rees scored another win.

The contact classes provided plenty of crash and bash, but also some fantastic racing, and with Whanganui having good numbers in both classes, an action-packed season looks in prospect.

In the Sidecar class, veteran rider Wingnut (5v) with swinger Mikey O'Neil took out the first two races before 19V John Hannan/Nigel Sturgeon's BMW-powered bike showed a glimpse of its potential to win the final heat.

Production Saloon victories were shared between Grant Loveridge (7V), who won twice, and Brent Hackett (434V). Shayne Hughes (23V) had a steady night in his new car, while Ray Jaggard (48V), after endless frustrations last season, showed his potential with a second placing in the final heat.

Dylan Smith (53V) took out a comfortable win in the opening Minisprint heat, regular visitor Cameron Hurley (82S) drove the wheels of his car to win the second race, and Kurt Phillips (33S) took out the final heat, ahead of Hurley and Smith.

In the Adult Ministocks, Nathan Nolly (39S) won the first heat, with Jack Lammas-Martin (157P) winning the other two races, running down Jayden Barnaby (9V) in the closing laps of heat 2.

There was some excellent, close racing in the Youth Ministocks, with wins shared between Conor Linklater (27P), Trent James (56V), and Jessie Henderson (454V).

James' win was especially meritorious when he shot through a gap by the pole line coming off the final corner as the leaders got momentarily slowed by lapped traffic.

A very good opening night crowd was on hand to watch the action in fine, cool conditions.

An even bigger crowd is expected on Sunday, October 25, when along with last season's rescheduled West Coast Superstocks, the Noel Kensington, George Podjursky and Craig Heibner Superstock Memorials and the Heiby Memorial Youth Ministocks will be contested. There will also be a spectacular fireworks display.