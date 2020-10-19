Hundreds come out to celebrate Fest of Cultural Unity in Whanganui

Hundreds of people enjoyed the diversity of the Fest of Cultural Unity. Photo / Antonia Sims

Music, dance and cuisine from all over the globe was celebrated on Saturday, as hundreds visited Majestic Square for the Whanganui Fest of Cultural Unity.

Cultures all across the world that call Whanganui their home were on display as part of Whanganui Heritage Month, with a vast range of performers and entertainers showcasing their cultures.

The day was opened by kaumatua Uncle John Maihi and Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon before the festivities began. The Afro Beat Band, led by Sam Manzanza, got the crowd excited and dancing, with Samba ao Vento standing out as a crowd favourite.

Twenty-four stallholders from around the world were set up, ranging from the Middle Eastern to Pasifika, Asian and African cultures.

Organiser Kelly Scarrow said the majority of carts sold out, which was a testament to both the quality and variety of food and the huge support from the community.

"The event was a huge success on so many levels. From the diverse range of entertainment acts which the crowds all got behind and danced, sang and cheered along to, through to the community devouring the huge array of delicious cuisine on offer.

"The success also lays heavily with those who turned out in the thousands to celebrate who we are as a community and the many cultures that help make Whanganui a unique, vibrant and a welcoming city to live within."

Scarrow said it took the whole community to pull the event together.

"The Fest of Cultural Unity is a chance for people of all cultures, backgrounds, ages and interests to come together in the heart of our beautiful city, to share food, conversation, engage with one another all whilst having a good time.

"The event is organised by the community for the community to reflect and celebrate our cultural diversity within our city. These types of events are what community is all about."

Scarrow thanked Born & Raised Pasifika, Welcoming Communities, Whanganui Women's Lotus Group, Whanganui Maori Wardens, More FM Whanganui, Mainstreet Whanganui, Whanganui Multicultural Committee and everyone who came along and supported the day.

Sam Manzanza and The Afro Beat Band had the crowd dancing and vibing with their African rhythm. Photo / Antonia Sims

Samba ao Vento were a crowd favourite on the day. Photo / Antonia Sims

Guitarist from The Afro Beat Band Eduardo Henrique Oliveira. Photo / Antonia Sims

Aziza Bellydance showing the crowd how to move. Photo / Antonia Sims

Whanganui Fijian Youth were the first of the Pacific Island performances for the day. Photo / Antonia Sims