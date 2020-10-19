Camera Club adds heritage perspective to their annual exhibition in Whanganui

Whanganui Camera Club President John Smart with some of the heritage work to be seen in the club's Members' Annual Exhibition at Community Arts Centre. Photo / Paul Brooks

Whanganui Camera Club is 126 years old this year which says a lot for the durability of the art and even more for the strength and permanence of the club.

"Every year we have an exhibition of prints," says president John Smart. This year it is in the Community Arts Centre in Taupō Quay and extends from October 24 to 31.

"We usually have two galleries, the front and back galleries; the front is what we call the 'classic' gallery which is white frames, white mattes in rows evenly spaced around the room, and the back gallery is where we allow for variations of themes and colours. This year we've pushed it a little bit more. In the front gallery we're allowing black and white frames and black and white mattes."

The prints themselves, of course can be any colour.

A good example of the black and white frame and matte idea is a couple of prints by Sandra van der Lubbe, showing macro images of insects. The frames fit the theme while the prints are startling in their colour.

"We're hoping that will create a different dynamic in the room. In the back gallery we're doing a couple of different things. We've been working with Helen Craig on Whanganui Heritage Month so we will have one wall of Whanganui heritage images. Most will be without framing and we're going to have it as a mosaic wall of heritage prints.

"That will be an extra attraction for the public this year."

The club has about 70 members, with about 30 exhibiting this year.

As is always the case, members have different styles, techniques, artistic expression and subject preferences, so the mosaic wall promises to be one of variety and interest.

The other two walls in the back gallery are different again.

John says they've changed it up this year and members who choose can have their own piece of wall, one and a half metres wide, as high as they like, on which to exhibit their own work.

"They can use that how they choose to display as many images in as many sizes and formats as they like.

"So three quite different expressions this year," says John. "Hopefully with some real interest for the public."

On the two Saturdays of the exhibition there is a further attraction.

"We will have a room set up for taking people's portraits. Two of our very good portrait photographers will have the screens and the lighting, so we will be encouraging people from the markets to wander in, get your portrait taken, and if you're interested in getting a print you can follow it up with the photographer."

Selected images will be used on the club's Facebook page and website.

Whanganui Camera Club

Members' Annual Exhibition

Community Arts Centre

October 24-31.

Saturday and Sunday 9am-2pm, Monday-Friday 10am-2pm.