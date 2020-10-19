Dry skies and muggy conditions for Whanganui's working week

Muggy weather is expected to sit upon Whanganui for most of the week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui's temperatures will remain in the late teens and early 20s Celsius for the next seven days, with little to no chance of rainfall.

"It's looking pretty good for much of the rest of the week," MetService meteorologist Andy Best said.

"There'll be a few cloudy periods on Tuesday, but we will see some bright spells as well. The maximum [temperature] will be 19 degrees."

High humidity over much of the central and upper North Island were forecast to be the focus of the working week, as a weak low pressure area over the north Tasman Sea drifted towards Aotearoa on Wednesday and Thursday.

Best said the influx of "relatively warm air" from across the Tasman Sea and the sub-tropics meant there wouldn't be any frosts like the one Whanganui had experienced last Thursday morning.

"Wednesday is looking similar to Tuesday, with temperatures up to 19 degrees, northwesterly breezes and an early-morning temperature of 9 degrees just before dawn."

Temperatures would steadily rise throughout the week, Best said, with a high of 23C expected on Sunday.

"There will be some increasing cloud on Friday, but it will still be generally fine and dry with light winds.

"On Saturday there will be cloudy periods and a possible shower, with northerly winds and a temperature up there at 21 degrees."