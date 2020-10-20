Review: Comedian Tofiga Fepulea'i has Whanganui audience in stitches

Tofiga Fepulea'i performed in Whanganui on Friday night. Photo / Supplied

REVIEW

A packed-out Royal Wanganui Opera House was served up a Pasifika treat on Friday night as two of New Zealand's most entertaining comedians took to the stage.

More than 300 keen comedy-goers filled the venue to witness Billy T nominee James Nokise and well-known Samoan funny guy Tofiga Fepulea'i work their comedic magic.

Nokise opened the show, focusing on his Samoan roots. His Samoan church minister dad was a key focus of his set, often the butt of many jokes as his traditionalism and Samoan conservatism was laid bare for all to see. It got political at points, as Nokise brought up the topic of weed, and was blunt about his position.

After rushing out of London because of Covid-19, Nokise set up shop in his Dad's shed. It was clear the Wellington-based comedian would have preferred to be playing to audiences somewhere a bit more glamorous than Whanganui, but there wasn't any noticeable lack of energy. He did his job perfectly; warming the crowd up ready for the big man himself.

But audiences didn't get the big man. Audiences got "Judith Collins", walking on stage to rapturous applause.

"Talofa."

The pristine impersonation by Fepulea'i had the crowd in stitches. Asked about her comments on obesity, the blonde-wigged "Collins" rebuked "I like all round people".

Ten minutes later, Collins had gone and Fepulea'i was back to his true self. The frank and quick-witted comedy was obviously geared towards a Pasifika audience, but certainly wasn't Pasifika exclusive. It was a brilliantly woven mix of cultural p***-taking, political commentary and genuinely funny comedy, without the need to revert to swearing every five seconds, turning it dirty or putting people down for the sake of a laugh.

By the end of the night, Fepulea'i positioned himself as one of the New Zealand greats. He has been on the scene for years but is often overlooked. His comedy is one of inclusivity; more than appropriate for the young, old, Pasifika and palagi alike. It was a genuine comedy, something I think New Zealand is missing a lot of.