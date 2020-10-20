Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Review: Comedian Tofiga Fepulea'i has Whanganui audience in stitches

2 minutes to read

Tofiga Fepulea'i performed in Whanganui on Friday night. Photo / Supplied

Ethan Griffiths
By:

REVIEW

A packed-out Royal Wanganui Opera House was served up a Pasifika treat on Friday night as two of New Zealand's most entertaining comedians took to the stage.

More than 300 keen comedy-goers filled the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.