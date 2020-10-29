Whanganui's Virginia Lake and Bason Botanic Gardens hit by furniture and flower thieves

Thieves have targeted furniture and plants at Rotokawau Virginia Lake. Photo / File

Two picnic tables and in-ground lighting has been stolen from Rotokawau Virginia Lake.

Whanganui District Council's Senior Parks Manager Wendy Bainbridge said that the theft of the tables and lighting were in addition to numerous plants taken from the Bason Botanic Gardens in recent weeks, which the ratepayer has to pay to replace.

"The seating, lights and plants are for the enjoyment of everyone in our community and it costs us all when they are stolen," Bainbridge said.

"We are extremely frustrated that this is happening and hope that someone may be able to pass information on to the police that will ensure the perpetrators are caught."

She said it followed increased reports of such thefts from around the country.

Bainbridge said that the plant thefts make a noticeable impact on the collection, with conservatory plants in particular, such as orchids and other foliage plants, including baskets, being targeted.

"The orchids only flower once a year and a lot of care goes into them to ensure they will flower, so when they're stolen it's hugely disheartening for the contractors who look after them and disappointing for the general public who come out to admire the displays.

"Outdoor plants are also a frequent target with people pulling established plants out of the ground, often damaging them to the point where they potentially will not survive anyway.

"A lot of care and attention goes into providing these facilities and producing these beautiful displays and we want to make sure visiting the public gardens is an experience everyone can continue to enjoy."

Anyone with information surrounding the thefts is encouraged to contact Whanganui Police.