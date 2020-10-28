Whanganui letters: Time to lower speed limit at fatal intersection

Is it time to reduce speed along this stretch of highway? Photo / File

Restrict speed at Rapanui Rd

The State Highway 3 intersection at Rapanui Rd has again claimed another life (News, October 26).

Earlier this month a major accident took out a road sign and stopped short of wiping out the Caltex service station. How long do we have to wait for the proposed speed reduction proposed by NZTA along this length of busy highway?

The closure of the highway for many hours required alternative routes for the enormous traffic build-up that occurred for both north and southbound traffic.

Kaikokopu Rd was put under extreme pressure to move safely, the heavy transport vehicles under very dusty conditions.

Come on Whanganui District Council, do the decent thing and tarseal the remaining few metres – don't make us wait another 80-plus years.

This road is important as an alternative route to ease the pressure off SH3 in the city, eg the Virginia Lake area.

Whanganui is growing fast these days and requires some serious planning around our road network to serve our future needs.

In 10 years SH3 will be chocka - I dare you to stop and buy an icecream at the HillTop dairy and feel the danger from the heavy transporters and constant vehicle flow! We need to plan a bypass now.

RUSSELL CRANE

Otamatea

Hairy moments

Re Doug Price's letter (Chronicle, October 3):

As a relative newcomer to Whanganui I have had some very hairy moments out on the roads here, Fox Rd being a case in point - the bend is cut more often than not.

It's a nice run for speeders from or to Mosston Rd and very dangerous for those of us resident here.

Trucks are also guilty of this, which really makes the heart thump if you happen to be coming the other way.

On occasion a police car has also been spotted cutting this particular bend, he was in no particular hurry at the time.

A van recently cut the corner into Cornwall Rd from Lincoln Rd into my path. He was almost completely on my side of the road, his left-side wheels being the only ones where the whole van should have been. It did make me resort to swearing.

Are some Whanganuians taught to drive in the paddock where there are no white lines, I ask.

M E WAHANUI

Springvale

Dreamtime mistranslation

With over 500 nations spread across the continent and more than 250 languages spoken the Australian Aborigines traded both nationally and internationally.

There were no wars between the nations and their respect for the harsh environment within which they lived allowed them to maintain a sustainable agricultural existence.

Based on a misinterpretation of a mistranslation the British described their culture as dreamtime.

This tragically and grossly understates the complexity of a civilisation that has existed for more than 50,000 years.

MAX WARBURTON

Whanganui