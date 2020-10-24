One dead following Westmere crash

Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has died following crash between a pedestrian and a heavy-vehicle at Westmere, near Whanganui.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 3 at around 2pm on Saturday.

Police later confirmed that the pedestrian had died and that enquiries were ongoing to both identify the person's next of kin and understand the circumstances of the crash.

Diversions were put in place until 8.30pm on Saturday night.

It was the second death on Whanganui roads in two days after a person died following a crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 3 at Kai Iwi near Whanganui on Friday.

Enquiries into that crash are continuing.