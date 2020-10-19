Whanganui news in brief: Skifield rescue; beer festival; pair hospitalised

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew transported a patient from Whakapapa skifield to Rotorua Hospital. Photo / file

Skifield rescue

On Saturday afternoon the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew transported a patient from Whakapapa skifield to Rotorua Hospital. The person received a badly fractured ankle in a fall on Mt Ruapehu.

Pair hospitalised

Two people remain in hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 near Bulls on Saturday. Emergency services were called to the scene around 10.15pm. Two people were flown by helicopter to Palmerston North Hospital where one person remains in serious condition, with the other in a moderate condition. The road was closed with diversions put in place. It reopened around 7am on Sunday.

Fizzed up over festival

The Rivercity Craft Beer Festival went off without a hitch on Saturday with six breweries, four bands, two chefs and 250 people taking part. Organiser Andy Henshaw said the beers, food, bands and crowd were all great. The breweries are keen to participate again and some brewed beers just for that occasion.

Call of the wild

Sophie-Anne Page, a wildlife guide and researcher, is giving this month's Nature Talk at Whanganui's Davis Lecture Theatre tonight. She has guided and worked from Australia's coral reefs to Patagonia and the South African veldt and will talk about preserving wild places in the face of climate change and human development. The talk starts at 7.30pm and is free, with koha appreciated.

Community unity

Steve Carey is the guest speaker at Sustainable Whanganui's annual meeting on October 29, with post-Covid community resilience his topic. All are welcome to come to the Quaker Meeting House at 256 Wicksteed St at 7.30pm. Carey, who works for Whanganui District Health Board, will speak first, followed by discussion and Sustainable Whanganui's report on the year's achievements.

News in your pocket

Chronicle on the go

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.