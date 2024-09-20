Three New 2024 Royal Enfield models at the Red Eye Cafe, Shotgun 650 (left), with Himalayan 450 and Bullet 350 (right) in August.

Three New 2024 Royal Enfield models at the Red Eye Cafe, Shotgun 650 (left), with Himalayan 450 and Bullet 350 (right) in August.

The Royal Enfield Riders Club of New Zealand was officially launched in Whanganui on Friday, September 20, by founder Robert Cochrane of Whanganui.

“For the past two years I have been very active both riding Royal Enfields and arranging events in the Whanganui and surrounding regions, as part of my health recovery,” said Cochrane.

“I chose September 20 for a new beginning, as the 19th marked 10 years since my 32-year-old son Daniel Cochrane was killed in a freak motorcycle accident in Queensland, so this club is a tribute to him and late dad, Joe Cochrane QSM.

The new decal for the Royal Enfield Riders Club of New Zealand.

“One of my strong interests since coming to Wanganui 24 years ago has always been the huge contribution Percy Coleman and his family made in the development and growth of motorcycling in New Zealand, both as transport, recreation and in the sporting arena.