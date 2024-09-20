Te Mātuku manu tohikura/co-chairpersons Honey Winter and Mike Neho said they were pleased to have someone of Pue’s calibre at the helm.
“This is a critical step in our journey and contributes to ensuring that the health system meets the needs of whānau in the Te Ranga Tupua rohe.”
Pue has worked as mātaiawa/general manager corporate at iwi-governed health and social services provider Te Oranganui since 2022. His background includes experience working in Parliament, the public sector, local government, with iwi and in Māori health.
Te Mātuku comprises representatives from 11 iwi stretching from Ngā Rauru Kītahi to Ngā Wairiki-Ngāti Apa, and from Ngāti Hāua to Tūpoho.
IMPBs were created in 2022 under the previous Government to support the health sector meet the needs of their communities.
When the new Government disbanded Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority, Health Minister Shane Reti retained IMPBs, saying he would expand their roles to encompass healthcare planning and delivery, including making funding decisions to meet local health needs.
Reti said IMPBs would begin commissioning services in July next year and would need to be ready for their new responsibilities by January.
