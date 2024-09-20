Elijah Pue has been appointed the inaugural manu taiko/chief executive of Te Mātuku Iwi-Māori Partnership Board. Photo / Supplied

The Iwi-Māori Partnership Board representing iwi from Taumarunui to Whanganui has appointed its first manu taiko/chief executive as it powers up for new responsibilities in the health sector.

Te Mātuku Iwi-Māori Partnership Board (IMPB) will formally welcome Elijah Pue when he starts in the new role at the end of October.

Pue said Te Mātuku had an “incredible opportunity” before it to frame unique ways of changing and influencing the health system to improve outcomes for Māori and all those who live in the rohe.

“I look forward to the journey ahead and am committed to leading a strong team to realise the dreams and aspirations of our people,” Pue said.