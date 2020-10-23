Whanganui City Mission Foodbank holds annual drive appeal

Whanganui City Mission foodbank held its annual drive on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

The public gifted almost $20,000 worth of food as the City Mission Foodbank Drive took to the streets of Whanganui.

The annual appeal, assisted by students from Whanganui Collegiate and members of Whanganui North Rotary, travelled across the city on Thursday evening, blasting sirens and music as generous locals made the trek to their gate to donate goods.

Event convenor Terry Coxon said the night was a success, with preliminary reports from volunteers suggesting they received more donations than ever before.

"This is my third year running the drive, and my impression is that this year the population of Whanganui has excelled themselves," he said.

"The amount of food being packed seemed to be substantially up on what we've seen in previous years."

Coxon had a few ideas on why there was an increase.

"We put it down to several things. First the awareness of Covid and the needs of people, secondly the lovely balmy evening, and thirdly we think our drivers took their time much more this year."

Coxon said the appeal couldn't be what it was without the help of volunteers, including local students, but also members of the public.

"The key to the whole thing is the over 120 [Whanganui] Collegiate pupils, two to a car with the rest helping to pack. Without them, the drive wouldn't happen. They're a vital ingredient.

"This year we also had volunteers from the general public, who spent almost two and a half hours on the road. The test is the longer it takes to get back the better the outcome."

Whanganui City Mission foodbank manager Karrie Brown says she was overwhelmed with the generosity of the public.

"It just went fantastically. A lot of the volunteers commented on what a wonderful community we have and how they get behind our cause to look after others.

"It was noticeable citywide the amount of food we got given. We are packed to the gunnels."

Brown says the food will be fundamental leading into Christmas.

"The food will keep us going for several months, before people will top us up again leading into the summer months."

Christmas is always the busiest season for the foodbank according to Brown, and the foodbank relies on the support of the community.

"We're aware that coming up to Christmas, some people will begin having to choose whether to buy food or a gift for their children. So our demand will absolutely increase."

Brown says she and her team of volunteers are over the moon with the generosity of the public.

"We've found it quite overwhelming to see the response. We are just so thankful."