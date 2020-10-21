Whanganui Police urge caution this long weekend

Whanganui Police Sergeant Colin Wright asks people to be cautious and patient on the roads this wekend. Photo / File

Whanganui Police are urging motorists to be cautious and stay alert this long weekend, as traffic on roads across the country builds up.

Sergeant Colin Wright of the Whanganui Road Policing Group says police have additional staff patrolling highways and main routes from noon on Friday through to late Monday evening.

Wright says Friday and Monday will be two big days of policing.

"The traffic volumes are expected to increase from about midday on Friday through to the late afternoon and into the evening. The weather will play a big part in people's decision when to leave.

"On Monday the traffic volumes will increase from about midday right through to late evening. Again, weather will play its part in making people decide either to leave their destination early or late to return home."

The weather this weekend is forecast to be cloudy, with scattered showers over most of the North Island.

Wright says, with international travel restrictions due to Covid-19, police are expecting a busier Labour Weekend than usual.

"Our expectation is that there will be a lot more domestic travel," Wright said.

According to Wright, the Police will be placing a heavy focus on impairment, in particular with regards to alcohol and driver fatigue.

Wright says the safest way to prevent fatigue is to share the load.

"Drivers are encouraged to share the driving to prevent fatigue. Driving tired is as dangerous as drink- or drug-driving, as your reaction times and concentration times increase. It is better to pull over and close your eyes for a few minutes, in a safe place, than to continue driving and have a crash."

Wright says patience is also key when it comes to long weekend traffic.

Anticipate that your journey will take a bit longer than normal because of the increased traffic volumes and factor this in to the journey. Pull over if you have a trailer or campervan and allow other traffic to progress."

"Relax and enjoy what New Zealand has to offer. Make the journey part of the holiday."