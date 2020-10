The two car fires are being treated as suspicious. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two car fires in Whanganui are being treated by police as suspicious.

Emergency services were notified of the fires on Monday. One was in Whanganui East just before 7am and the other in Kai Iwi around 1.15pm.

Fire and Emergency crews attended and put out the fires.

Police are making further inquiries into both incidents.