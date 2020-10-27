Whanganui news in brief: Probe into car fires

The cases have been handed over to police as they are being treated as suspicious. Photo / file

Probe into car fires

Police are treating two car fires in Whanganui on Monday as suspicious. Emergency services were notified of the fires in Whanganui East just before 7am and the other in Kai Iwi around 1.15pm on Monday. Fire and Emergency crews attended and put out the fires. The cases have been handed over to police as they are being treated as suspicious, with police making further inquiries into both incidents.

Business workshops

The Marketplace Whanganui, set up in the former Farmers store in Victoria Ave, is holding a series of business workshops, open to the public. Founder Robert Scott is helping with business support for those new to retail. The sessions will be run on site and cover mission, key metrics and forecasting, SWOT analysis and online marketing. Sessions will be run by presenters including Whanganui & Partners and Mainstreet Whanganui identities. The next sessions are on October 28, and October 30. Visit the-marketplace.co.nz or phone Robert Scott 0274 288 144. Each session costs $10.

Drainage innovation

A Sustainable Farming Fund field day at the Dalrymples' Waitatapia Station on November 5 aims to showcase innovative drainage technology and the treatment of water drained from the irrigated coastal property. To register email juliet.chambers@agfirst.co.nz.

Coastal conference

Horizons Regional Council is supporting the next Coastal Restoration Trust NZ conference, in Whanganui on March 10-12 next year. It brings together experts and community groups from all over the country and will be an opportunity for the council to highlight some of the work it does in the coastal environment.

Wind farm

The Waipipi Wind Farm is on track to start generating its first electricity in mid-November. The foundations of all 31 turbines are done, and its 11km transmission line is complete but not yet functioning.

