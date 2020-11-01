Hundreds of Whanganui homes without power after truck crashes into power pole

More than 350 properties in Aramoho are without power after a truck crashed into a power pole on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called around 7.20am to London St where a milk truck had collided with a power pole.
Due to the crash, 377 properties in Whanganui are without power, with power estimated to be restored around 3pm on Monday.
Powerco crews are on site at the moment making sure it is safe.
Fire and Emergency crews assisted with traffic management at the scene.
No one was injured in the crash.