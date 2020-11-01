Whanganui Home and Lifestyle show held at Jubilee Stadium over the weekend

The Whanganui Home and Lifestyle Show at Jubilee Stadium. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Whanganui's Jubilee Stadium was awash with jubilant faces over the weekend, as thousands poured in for the annual Home and Lifestyle Show.

The expo, supported by property network OneRoof, saw around 8000 people witness the best home and lifestyle businesses, as well as community groups, from Whanganui and beyond.

The organiser of the event, NZME regional events co-ordinator Renee Murray, said the response to the event had been significant.

"[Saturday] was really good. The visitors just didn't stop coming through the door, and I know the companies involved were all really happy."

Murray said there were just on 100 exhibitors at the event, slightly down on previous years, which she put down to Covid-19.

"Covid did hit us a little bit hard. It is a little bit smaller than last year. Unfortunately, Covid meant we had to postpone and that has left us with a slightly smaller event, but we're looking to beat that in August next year."

Despite a smaller event, exhibitors weren't disappointed with the number of visitors pouring into the stadium.

Colleen Dimock, owner of novelty business Nik Naks, said she often travels to expo events around New Zealand. She previously owned a brick and mortar store in central Whanganui, but believes the expo approach to business works much better for her.

"I just do events all around New Zealand. I'm completely mobile.

"It's much better than standing in a shop all day."

Dimock said she was pleased to see the response of the community to the expo, and business was going well.

"It's been a really good weekend. I had a good day Saturday, and [Sunday's] looking great."

Another exhibitor, Anne Donaldson of Anne's Knitwear, was displaying her collection of machine-washable merino clothing. Donaldson said she wasn't typically a big seller, but was happy with how the weekend played out.

"The weekend has gone well. I'm very pleased.

"Saturday was on par with last year, so I'm happy."

The expo also drew exhibitors from outside the region, including Hamilton-based Big Trev's Salami whose spokesman said the weekend was successful.

"We've done well, and the crowd here is really good.

"Whanganui is always great."