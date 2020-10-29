Whanganui Home & Lifestyle Show finally here after earlier postponement

The Whanganui Home & Lifestyle Show is happening this weekend after being postponed from it's original date in August. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Home & Lifestyle Show is back for 2020 this weekend.

The show was scheduled to take place in August but was postponed when the country re-entered Covid-19 alert level 2.

It will take place over Saturday and Sunday at Jubilee Stadium.

Organiser Renee Murray said it was great to be able to hold an event after a whirlwind year.

"There was a lot of uncertainty as to whether we would be able to hold something at all," she said.

More than 100 companies will showcase everything from kitchens, bathrooms, heating and insulation, artisan food and crafts and lifestyle and homeware products.

Murray said the Support Local mentality has been great over the past few months and hopes the Whanganui public will support the stalls.

"These are all local businesses and small businesses that need this for exposure."

Fire and Emergency Wanganui will also be bringing their Kitchen Fire Demonstrator unit to show what not to do for a grease fire and learn how to deal with a kitchen fire correctly.

• The show is taking place at Jubilee Stadium on Saturday from 10am-5pm and Sunday from 10am-4pm, with a gold coin entry.