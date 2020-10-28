Whanganui news in brief: City of design, skier airlifted, petition presented

Whanganui is to apply to become a City of Design. Photo / file

City of Design

Whanganui is to apply to become a City of Design in Unesco's Creative Cities Network. If successful, it will be the only such city in New Zealand. Dunedin is already a Creative City of Literature, Auckland a Creative City of Music and Wellington a Creative City of Film. Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners will progress the application.

Petition presented

Daniel Dixon and 42 other Kings Ave residents presented a petition to Whanganui District Council on Tuesday, asking for help to prevent vehicles speeding down their street. They were told speed humps were not a possibility, but the number of vehicles and their speeds will be counted. The council will discuss further action when it has that information.

Member appointed

Whanganui District Council has appointed new Whanganui Rural Community Board member Peter Oskam to its Waste Minimisation Advisory Group and mayor Hamish McDouall is to represent the council on Horizons Regional Council's Climate Action Joint Committee.

Documentary screens

The Gerard Smyth-directed documentary When a City Rises is showing at Confluence Cinema tonight. A sequel to Smyth's When a City Falls, the film follows Christchurch people through a decade following the Canterbury earthquakes. It starts at 6.30pm at Confluence, 15 Watt St. Tickets $10. Book online at confluence.kiwi; limited door sales may be available.

Skier airlifted

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whakapapa early evening on Monday for a skier in his 30s who was suffering from an acute medical condition. An ambulance transported the patient down to Chateau Tongariro to meet the crew who had landed at the base. They airlifted the skier to Waikato Hospital.

Bushy Park Trust meets

Bushy Park Trust has its annual general meeting, followed by a strategic planning session, on November 29. It starts at 9.30am. For information email info@bushyparksanctuary.org.nz.

