Whanganui weekend: 5 things to do

Halloween

It's the scariest time of the year. Mark Halloween by going trick or treating or staying home to watch a scary movie with Halloween-themed snacks.

Expo

There'll be something for everyone at the Whanganui Home & Lifestyle Show on this weekend. The expo, at Jubilee Stadium, will showcase everything from kitchens and bathrooms to heating and insulation, artisan food and crafts, lifestyle and homeware products. Gold coin entry. Kids under 12 free.

Streaming

Riveting Netflix drama The Queen's Gambit explores the life of an orphan chess prodigy as she struggles with addiction in a quest to become a grandmaster in chess. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma).

Music

Relive your grungy 90s with Pearl Jam's latest album, their MTV Unplugged session recorded in 1992. Mainly featuring acoustic versions of classic songs from debut album Ten, including Black and Alive, this seven-track release is a short but sweet slice of nostalgia.

Sport

The third Bledisloe Cup test is do or die for the Aussies after their loss in the second test and draw in the first. Can they save the series or will the All Blacks take the glory at Sydney on Saturday? Kickoff 9.45pm (NZT). Sky Sport 1.