She said many survivors would not attend if they had to watch the apology through a livestream and were not able to receive it in person.

“We are aware that we can’t all fit in Parliament, we do know that, so why can’t they get a venue like the Town Hall and let everybody who wants to go attend.

“They’re expecting people to travel all the way to Wellington to just sit and watch it on TV.

“It’s a slap in the face.”

Parliament has a limited capacity of 300 — this includes the Banquet Hall.

Carlson said planned capacity for Christchurch, Auckland, and Wellington might be increased if required before a ballot is necessary.

Dandy said she could not understand why the redress committee hadn’t selected a venue large enough for all survivors in the first place.

“Why couldn’t the redress committee get the Wellington Town Hall and then all survivors across the board could actually fit in there and the Prime Minister could say sorry to all of us.

“We’re traumatised by this and they’re re-traumatising us over and over again.”

Carlson said some survivors had told them Parliament was the preferred venue for the apology due to its significance and status in New Zealand.

“Further to this, recommendation 2 of the royal commission specifically states: ‘The Prime Minister should make a national apology for historical abuse and neglect in the care of the state (both direct and indirectly) in the House of Representatives’.”

Across the four locations there is planned capacity for about 1700 people and each survivor will be entitled to have one support person attend with them.

The Government recently announced the costs associated with travelling to all apology events would be covered for survivors and a support person. At the time, Lead Co-ordination Minister Erica Stanford said it was important the Government “gets it right” and that the apology was well run.

Dandy said other survivors had told her they felt “like cattle being shuttled around”.

“We’ve waited over 50 years now to get an apology from the Prime Minister ... we just want to move on after the sorry and a proper redress so we can live the rest of our lives in peace and quiet.

“We can’t get our childhood back and we know that, but we just want some peace and quiet now and it’s like they’re just dragging it on and on.”

On August 13, the Government announced it would make a “rapid payment” of $20,000 to terminally ill Lake Alice abuse survivors.

Expressions of interest are still being taken by the Crown Response Unit for all apology events until September 30.

