Stanford said the tabling was “quite rushed” and there was less lead-in time than they have for the apology, which will be made by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on November 12.

“While it was our intention to reimburse everybody, it turns out there were some who missed out, so we had to reimburse them after the fact.

“We’ve learned from that,” she said.

“It’s a big day and it will trigger a lot of emotions for survivors, so we want to make sure it’s as smooth as possible – and everything is here for them.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Lead Co-ordination Minister Erica Stanford. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Stanford has confirmed to Newstalk ZB the speech will be livestreamed at events around the country because of the limited space available in Parliament.

Events will be held at the Due Drop Events Centre in Auckland, Shed 6 in Wellington, and the Christchurch Town Hall.

Survivors are now being invited to register their interest in attending Parliament or an event closest to their home, alongside one support person.

Stanford said costs associated with travelling would be covered, including food costs and one night of accommodation for those who live outside cities hosting events.

“Travel assistance will be provided in forms of air travel, petrol vouchers, gift cards, train and bus tickets,” she said.

Asked how much it would cost the Government, Stanford said she had a budget in mind – but money was not the focus.

“First and foremost it’s about ensuring survivors have access to one of these events if they want to come.”

The Royal Commission of Inquiry's report into abuse in care was tabled before Parliament and made 138 recommendations. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Because many New Zealanders may have never disclosed the abuse they endured, no verification process will be undertaken by the Crown Response Unit for people wanting to attend – instead, Stanford said the system will rely on trust.

The report estimates 200,000 people out of about 655,000 in care suffered harm – and many more were neglected.

The true number could be greater because of the historical failure of the state and faith institutions to keep proper records – and in some cases – the intentional destruction of documents.

Stanford said she had been originally advised about 1500 people may attend, but she is expecting thousands across the country.

More details on the Government response to the report will also be revealed on the day.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry report made 138 recommendations.

These included setting up a redress system, providing a payment to whānau of survivors to recognise intergenerational trauma, and holding an inquiry into unmarked graves at former psychiatric institutions.

Stanford said she has heard loud and clear from survivors she has met with in recent weeks that words can be empty unless they are delivered with action.

“It has been my job to make sure on the day we can say as much as possible,” she said.

“That’s not just a sorry, but it’s here’s what we think about the recommendations, here’s what we have done already, here’s what we are planning to do.”

Registration for the apology events opens today and closes at 4.30pm on September 30 – with a promise attendees will be contacted by October 12.

Demelza Jackson is a political reporter, based at Parliament. She joined Newstalk ZB Auckland in 2019, before moving to the Press Gallery in 2023.