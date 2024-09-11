The Government will cover costs for survivors of abuse in care to attend a national apology
Erica Stanford emphasised the importance of providing support services and ensuring survivors are reimbursed
The Prime Minister will deliver the apology on November 12, following the Royal Commission report
The Government will cover costs for survivors of abuse in care to attend a long-awaited national apology after some missed out on support to witnessthe tabling of the Royal Commission of Inquiry report.
Lead Co-ordination Minister Erica Stanford said it was important Government “gets it right” and the apology is well-run, survivors are reimbursed and support services are available.
The final report from an almost six-year-long Royal Commission of Inquiry was tabled in Parliament on July 24 and laid bare abuse in care between 1950 and 2019, which was found to amount to a “national disgrace”.
Survivor advocates raised concerns many people were not aware vouchers were available to travel to Wellington for the report release.
Stanford has confirmed to Newstalk ZB the speech will be livestreamed at events around the country because of the limited space available in Parliament.
Events will be held at the Due Drop Events Centre in Auckland, Shed 6 in Wellington, and the Christchurch Town Hall.
Survivors are now being invited to register their interest in attending Parliament or an event closest to their home, alongside one support person.
Stanford said costs associated with travelling would be covered, including food costs and one night of accommodation for those who live outside cities hosting events.
“Travel assistance will be provided in forms of air travel, petrol vouchers, gift cards, train and bus tickets,” she said.
Asked how much it would cost the Government, Stanford said she had a budget in mind – but money was not the focus.
“First and foremost it’s about ensuring survivors have access to one of these events if they want to come.”
Because many New Zealanders may have never disclosed the abuse they endured, no verification process will be undertaken by the Crown Response Unit for people wanting to attend – instead, Stanford said the system will rely on trust.
The report estimates 200,000 people out of about 655,000 in care suffered harm – and many more were neglected.
The true number could be greater because of the historical failure of the state and faith institutions to keep proper records – and in some cases – the intentional destruction of documents.
These included setting up a redress system, providing a payment to whānau of survivors to recognise intergenerational trauma, and holding an inquiry into unmarked graves at former psychiatric institutions.
Stanford said she has heard loud and clear from survivors she has met with in recent weeks that words can be empty unless they are delivered with action.
“It has been my job to make sure on the day we can say as much as possible,” she said.