The long-awaited Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry final report is complete, more than five years after its terms of reference were announced and decades after survivors first called for redress.
Today, it was formally tabled in Parliament and made public for the first time.
- Communities are empowered to minimise the need for out of whānau care
- Giving effect to te Tiriti o Waitangi and human rights
- Targeted abuse and neglect prevention programmes
- Establishing a Care System Office to lead implementation
- The Government and faith-based institutions should take any and all actions required to give effect to the inquiry’s recommendations set out in this report and the Holistic Redress Recommendations in He Purapura Ora, he Māra Tipu: From Redress to Puretumu Torowhānui, including changes to investment, public policy, legislation or regulations, operational practice or guidelines
- The design and implementation of all recommendations to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and UNDRIP, and be co-designed with hapū and iwi
