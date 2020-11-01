Whanganui Letters: Temporary roundabout working well

Temporary roundabout working while new traffic lights are instaled on Victoria Ave and Dublin St, Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Temporary solution working well

I'm sure most of our ballooning population have seen the work going on to upgrade the out of date traffic lights at the Dublin St/ Victoria Ave intersection.

Part of the job has seen a temporary roundabout put in place. Anybody who has passed through this area in the last week or so will have been pleasantly surprised by how efficient this temporary measure is at keeping traffic flowing through one of our busiest intersections. Why would we want more lights to manage the flow of traffic, when the temporary solution is doing it with such ease?

There is a part of the project aimed at providing more protection to pedestrians, and maybe that could have been handled with a zebra crossing/lights to provide the necessary break in traffic.

Having lived in Liverpool St for a few years now, it has become increasingly impossible to get out of the street during the day, more difficult at around 9am, 12 and 1pm, 3pm and 5pm, with traffic banked up right through from Glasgow St back to this intersection, and beyond that back towards town. For most it is easier to turn left, when a break in traffic allows, and go around the block to get back on course.

A roundabout at Liverpool St/Victoria Ave intersection would be most welcome by those that need to use this intersection.

Your letters

If you saw the Chronicle last Saturday you would have been greeted with the news that we are heading towards a population of 50,000 people! Great if we have the necessary infrastructure in place (roading, parking, public transport, etc), but not so much fun for the current residents if we are not prepared.

Traffic flow around our recently crowned "Best Small City" is already stretched, with odd time limits on green lights at intersections meaning that you have to wait for two and sometimes three sets of lights to get through with only two or three cars being able to move until the lights change. Are we ready for this continued growth?

RUSSELL EADES

College Estate