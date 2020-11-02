Whanganui news in brief: Adrian Rurawhe nominated Deputy Speaker

Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe has been nominated as Deputy Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives.

Rurawhe steps up

Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe has been nominated as Deputy Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her Cabinet and other portfolio responsibilities, including nominations for the Speaker positions. It's a step up for Rurawhe who was Assistant Speaker in the previous term of government.

Waiouru blaze

The Waiouru Army Fire Force has been battling a large scrub fire on the military base. Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire around 3pm on Sunday, with numerous crews still on site tackling the blaze on Monday. A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire covered around 465ha . There was no information on how the fire started.

Hall upgrade begins

An upgrade to the Marton War Memorial Hall is now under way, meaning the hall will be closed to the public for the rest of the year. The Government's Provincial Growth Fund granted the hall $500,000 at the end of September as part of an almost $12.4 million contribution to New Zealand's town halls and war memorials. The funding will go towards improvements to the fire safety systems, hall lighting and asbestos removal. While Rangitikei District Council is yet to announce a completion date, it is expected to reopen in March/April 2020.

New street

A new street has been added to Whanganui District Council's roading network following the completion of a subdivision in Otamatea. Tongi Tawhito Place is about 100 metres long and is accessed from Tirimoana Pl. At this stage of the development, Tongi Tawhito Pl has seven lots which gain access from the newly-formed street.

Kowhainui market

Kowhainui Rest Home in Otamatea is preparing for its annual fundraising market later this month. The organisers say a variety of stalls will be set up, including toys and clothing, knitted garments, home-baked goods and a white elephant stall. The market will raise funds for the home's recreation and activities programme. Diversional therapy team leader Frances Craven said all proceeds are put back into Kowhainui Home for resident activities and outings. The market will be held in the Kowhainui Home recreation lounge, 88 Virginia Rd, from 8am until 2pm on Saturday, November 14.

Phone app - carry the news with you

Read all about it

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.