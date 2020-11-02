Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: Why ask public how many councillors they want - then ignore the result?

3 minutes to read

Why ignore and infuriate the public by asking a stupid question in the first place? Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Chronicle

Why ask the question in first place?

Zaryd Wilson's editorial on the referendum to reduce the number of councillors made a lot of sense (Chronicle, October 30).

I can't disagree with his arguments. I suspect

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.