Whanganui venues offering prizes and raffles for Melbourne Cup day

The Chosen One will be the only New Zealand-trained horse in the field on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / File

Venues around Whanganui are set to host the masses as they head out for a drink, a feed and a flutter for today's Melbourne Cup race.

The 3200-metre race, which is always held on the first Tuesday in November, will be under starter's orders at Flemington at 5pm NZ time, with Sir Dragonet, Anthony Van Dyck, Tiger Moth, Surprise Baby, Russian Camelot and Verry Elleegant among the favourites.

Leanne Black of the Riverboat Bar and Cafe on SH4 said on Monday she was "rushing around getting everything ready" for this afternoon.

"We're offering prizes for best dressed and best fascinator, and there'll be raffles going for a champagne ham ready for Christmas," Black said.

"I'm putting on a light snack as well that won't cost guests anything."

Black said the Riverboat would open its doors at 3pm and she was hoping for a good crowd and a "really nice atmosphere" during the afternoon.

Leanne Black, owner of the Riverboat Bar and Cafe in Upokongaro. Photo / Bevan Conley

"Everybody usually stops for it, don't they? It should be a lot of fun."

Further into the city, Sportz Bar in Victoria Ave will open an hour earlier at 9am and close at 9pm, and Club Metro on Ridgway St will be offering canapes for $10 a head from 4.30pm.

Club Metro's Hannah Nelson said the club had been fully decorated and things would be "kicking off" from 3pm.

"We've got quite a few bookings so far, so fingers crossed we'll have a full house."

Whanganui East Club in Wakefield St will open at 11am, with prizes offered for best hat, best dressed male and female, along with racing sweeps and "loser of the day".

Barracks Sports Bar in St Hill St will have their big screens on from 1pm, with free Wi-Fi today as well.

The Whanganui Club in St Hill St will be open for members and their guests from 4pm.