5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Bic Runga.

MUSIC

You'll be swaying along when Bic Runga's nationwide tour comes to the Royal Wanganui Opera House on Saturday night. Support from Ebony Lamb. Tickets $55. 7.30pm-11pm.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Emma.

ON THE BOX

Before Anya Taylor-Joy took up chess she was more concerned with matches of the romantic type, as the title character in the movie Emma, based on Jane Austen's novel. Sky Movies Premiere, Sunday, 8.30pm.

Bob Woodward's Rage is a fascinating insight into President Trump.

BOOK

If there's one person who needs more words written about them, we're not sure it's Donald Trump, but Bob Woodward's Rage is a fascinating insight into the President and his handling of Covid-19 and racial unrest, and his relationships with officials and world leaders.

Fleetwood Mac

PODCAST

Sometimes the stories behind your favourite music can be just as, if not more, entertaining than the songs. Rivals: Music's Greatest Feuds delves into musical beefs, from the Beatles to Whitney v Mariah. Check out the Dave Grohl v Courtney Love episode, or the classic story of Nicks v Buckingham.

Turning 50 this month, George Harrison's All Things Must Pass, his first solo release after the break-up of the Beatles, is well worth revisiting.

ALBUM

Turning 50 this month, George Harrison's All Things Must Pass, his first solo release after the break-up of the Beatles, is well worth revisiting. The triple (!) album includes My Sweet Lord and What is Life among many others.