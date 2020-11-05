Website of the Year

Person arrested after robbery at BP service station in Whanganui East

Police at the BP service station on Anzac Pde on Thursday afternoon. Photo Bevan Conley

A person has been arrested following a robbery in Whanganui East on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a robbery at an address on Anzac Pde at 3.07pm.

Police officers and vehicles were at the BP service station on Anzac Pde. A fire crew also attended.

The spokeswoman said police were still on the scene making inquiries at 4pm and at this stage it was unknown if anything was taken.

"There was a report of a weapon being involved, however this hasn't been confirmed. There were no injuries reported."