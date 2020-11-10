Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Obituary: Anne George, founder of the Marton Country Music Festival

4 minutes to read

Marton Country Music Festival founder Anne George. Photo / File

Ethan Griffiths
By:

Anne George, one of Marton's most recognisable community figures, died last week, with her loving husband by her side.

George, the founder of the Marton Country Music Festival, was well known in the area, running

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.