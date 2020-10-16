Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Obituary: Whanganui veteran Pike Terewi a dearly loved family man, dedicated record keeper

4 minutes to read

Pike Terewi made a commemorative trip to Malaysia and Singapore in 2018. Photo / Stuart Munro

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Paraire Paikea (Pike) Terewi has left the building for the last time and with characteristic efficiency, he drafted his own funeral notice.

Sandra Terewi said it was typical of her late husband to take care

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.