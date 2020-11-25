Whanganui letters: Could cat talk app solve Rodney the missing cat saga? And why so many road cones?

Somme Parade ... Whanganui's road cone alley, says reader. Photo / file

Road cone alley

Daily users of the city end of Somme Parade may be wondering why they have been forced, for several weeks, to navigate a 100 metre-long forest of orange cones and red signs occupying the cycle lanes.

They may be dangerously distracted by a mass of messages including a stick man with what could be a shovel and the words "On side road". Others have messages like "30 Temporary" and finally "50 Works End" for bikes, cars and the big rigs travelling north or south via the convenient shortcut from State Highway 3.

Those passing over the past couple of weeks, including two weekends so far, may be wondering how much ratepayers' cash our council is spending to warrant all this disruption. But the answer is none, because just around the corner a footpath is blocked by orange construction fencing and an upside-down stickman pointing across Church St.

At the time of writing three or four trucks, including one pouring concrete, have briefly visited a dwelling where a small driveway and footpath crossing are being replaced.

Needless to say, after all this time traffic treats it as a joke and continues on its merry way at 50km/h+. Cyclists stick to the relative safety of the Somme Pde footpath, thus extending the danger to pedestrians.

With the festive season approaching at warp speed, I'm proposing we deck the signs with boughs of holly, stick angels on top and call them Christmas trees, all the while counting down to orange-glazed turkey and red-sauced pudding on the big day.

CAROL WEBB

Whanganui

Maxwell name change

Regarding the Maxwell name change debate, simply changing one letter should be enough to satisfy all parties - and indeed, also serve as a permanent practising motto for the rest of the country.

New name? Mixwell.

F GREENALL

Bastia Hill

Just ask Rodney

It's time someone listened to what Rodney is saying. Photo / file

Its time someone listened to what Rodney is saying.

Apparently you can get an app that changes what cats are saying into human language and if that was used it would be quite clear that Rodney would be saying he lives at Marton ITM.

I couldn't understand why Rodney had to be rehomed right from the start of this whole performance.

GREG BENNETT

Marton