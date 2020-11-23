Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Marton's loved cat, Rodney, goes missing again after being rehomed in Taranaki

3 minutes to read

Rodney used to love being at Marton's ITM store. Photo / Supplied

By:

The beloved Marton cat who was the subject of a month-long search after being allegedly dumped on the outskirts of the town has gone missing again after being rehomed for the second time.

Rodney was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.