Aramoho Cemetery to be donned in Christmas decorations by bereaved parents group

A group of bereaved parents will be decorating the children's area at Aramoho Cemetery this Saturday. Photo / File

A group of bereaved Whanganui parents will be spending their weekend making sure Christmas is just that little bit brighter for other bereaved families.

The Compassionate Friends Bereaved Parents Grief Support Group will be at the children's space and baby loss memory wall at Aramoho Cemetery this Saturday, placing Christmas decorations, flowers and wind chimes.

The organisation's vice-chairman Ian Robson said around a dozen people involved with the group will be at the cemetery, aiming to bring a bit of hope to those struggling with loss.

"By visiting these places where many of our children rest, we can leave something of beauty and peace there," Robson said.

"Bereaved parents, siblings and family have a hole in their lives forever, felt especially at Christmas."

The group, often referred to simply as The Compassionate Friends, is an international organisation with volunteers across the globe.

Robson said there is a good group of people in Whanganui who support the organisation's cause.

"Members of the public often come and share these events with us.

"There's lots of parents out there that have lost children that don't know we exist. We're there to give them all the support we can."

The group donated the bench that is under the tree in the children's area, providing a serene place for people to sit and reflect, regardless of where their child was laid to rest.

The decorating begins at midday on Saturday, December 5. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to bring an item for the tree or fresh flowers/petals.