Whanganui rest stop for family on Cape Reinga to Bluff charity walk

The Brain Tumour Support NZ convoy rolling into Whanganui. From left, Stan Kendall, Ian Coatsworth, Kate Coatsworth, Sam Mason and Sue Milburn. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

At the start of this year, Kate Coatsworth had travelled from her base in Australia back home to New Zealand to undergo brain cancer treatment.

She could barely walk 10 metres.

On Thursday, Coatsworth had made the trek all the way to Whanganui from Cape Reinga - a journey of over 850 kilometres.

Alongside members of her family, Coatsworth is on a crusade to raise money for Brain Tumour Support NZ, a charity that provides advocacy and support to patients diagnosed with the disease, as well as their families.

Coatsworth hit the road on September 7, armed with a campervan, a few bikes and a sturdy pair of trainers.

Since then, the convoy has travelled primarily on foot down the country, stopping in at towns and cities along the way.

So far the journey has raised almost $19,000, not quite halfway to the $50,000 goal.

"It's been an incredible response," Coatsworth said.

On the side of the road five minutes out of Upokongaro, Coatsworth had stopped for a break after cycling almost the entire length of the Whanganui River Rd.

"It's been a big day."

Typically, at least three of the group are cycling or walking at any one time, with the campervan following close behind. The group shares the driving responsibilities, usually depending on who needs a break.

The campaign is a family affair, with Kate's parents Ian and Moira taking part too, as well as Kate's Aunt Sue.

"Dad's retired, so he's loving it. Mum's retired too, but she comes and goes because she does volunteer work back home."

Family friends are also involved, with Stan and his wife Rosie joining in on the journey.

"Stan's our biggest problem, he's had a fair few falls. He's bloody hard as nails."

The Mason family are also joining in on the journey. Twelve-year-old Sam Mason put school on hold to join in on the fundraiser, saying he wouldn't miss it for the world.

"We have been doing a tiny bit of schooling, and I'm writing a journal.

"I'm probably a bit fitter too."

Now on the mend, Kate Coatsworth says her number one focus is finishing the journey.

"There is courage to be found even in the darkest places, we can be optimistic after devastating diagnoses, it's possible to come back and achieve amazing things and above all, there's always hope."

On Saturday at 10.30am the group are hosting a community walk alongside Mayor Hamish McDouall, beginning at the Whanganui i-Site.

The walk is free, with the opportunity to donate to the cause or buy a raffle ticket. For more information, visit www.braintumoursupport.org.nz.