The Wait is Over: Upokongaro Cycle Bridge opening date announced

The long-awaited Upokongaro Cycle Bridge will be open early next month. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council has announced the opening of the Upokongaro Cycle Bridge will be on December 2.

A short ceremony with the Upokongaro and Papaiti communities and invited guests will take place on the Papaiti side of the bridge at 1pm.

There is no public parking available at the site and guests are asked to walk or cycle to the site to minimise vehicle congestion in the area.

The bridge was proposed in 2017, as a purpose-built cycle and pedestrian bridge from the small Whanganui River settlement of Upokongaro to Whanganui city.