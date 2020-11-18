Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Vintage vessel Arahi joins Wairua on the Whanganui awa

3 minutes to read

Jack Burrows bought the Arahi, an old wooden boat, to the Whanganui River. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A Whanganui teenager has taken his passion for vintage boats to the next level - he's bought one of his own to the Whanganui River.

After working alongside Sam Mordey aboard Motor Vessel Wairua for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.