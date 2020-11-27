More people reading the Whanganui Chronicle

The Chronicle weekday and weekend editions, Midweek and essence.

More people are reading the Whanganui Chronicle each day, according to the latest Nielsen survey.

The newspaper has a daily average issue readership of 24,000, up 5000 on the same time last year, and up 1000 on the previous quarterly survey.

"We saw a lot more locals turning to us during the peak of Covid-19 lockdown, when the desire and need for news reached new highs," regional editor Kim Gillespie said.

"That we've managed to hold on to those readers and gain even more is testament to the great job the Whanganui Chronicle team is doing."

Whanganui Midweek's readership is up 9 per cent, or 2000 readers from 22,000 a year ago to 24,000.

Whanganui Chronicle sister papers the Bay of Plenty Times, the Rotorua Daily Post and Hawke's Bay Today have all grown readership year on year.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Herald's overall print-digital readership is at record levels and newspaper readership is its highest in almost a decade.

Nielsen's readership insights survey reveals nearly 2 million people access New Zealand Herald print and digital journalism each week.

The number of New Zealanders choosing to read the daily New Zealand Herald newspaper has increased 26 per cent over the past 12 months to 585,000 - the highest since 2011. More than 1 million Kiwis read the New Zealand Herald newspapers across the week.

"These readership numbers are staggering. It's very rewarding - and evidence of the faith that Kiwis have in us to provide quality, trusted journalism and information when it's needed the most," NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said.

"One extremely pleasing readership statistic is the number of young readers who choose to access our journalism," New Zealand Herald editor Murray Kirkness said.

"The New Zealand Herald is read by 218,000 Kiwis aged between 18 and 29 each week. And the number of 18- to 29-year-olds who pick up the Herald each day has increased more than 50 per cent in the past year. It's proof that in the battle against fake news that proliferates on social platforms, younger Kiwis know they can come to us for news they can trust," Kirkness said.

The Weekend Herald readership has grown to 678,000 readers and Herald on Sunday readership has grown to 370,000 readers.

The company's Premium digital subscription service is on the verge of reaching another milestone – nearly 50,000 digital paid subscribers. The total number of subscribers including those who access Premium as part of their New Zealand Herald print subscription is now more than 94,000.

"We are continually setting the bar higher for our Premium subscribers. In the past few months, we've included new features for subscribers via our new NZ Herald App, and we've added the opportunity for commenting online on selected stories," NZ Herald Head of Premium Miriyana Alexander said.

Chief executive Michael Boggs paid tribute to NZME's news teams.

"I've had the privilege on a number of occasions this year to be in the NZME newsroom during some of the most extraordinary events during 2020. I've witnessed our teams in action. I'm always impressed with their dedication, their professionalism and their unrelenting focus on doing the absolute best for our audiences across print, radio, digital, video and social.

"The greatest accolade for our news teams is in the huge number of Kiwis who put their trust in what we do. We strive every day to earn that trust, just as we strive every day to be New Zealand's Herald," Boggs said.

• Source: Nielsen CMI Q4 19 – Q3 20 AP15+