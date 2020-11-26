Power cut to 6000 Whanganui homes

Powerco is investigating the cause. Photo / File

Power has been restored after it was cut to more than 6000 Whanganui properties, including Whanganui East, Gonville, Castlecliff and some in the central city on Friday morning.

The outage occurred at 7.45am with power returning by 8.15am.

A Transpower spokesperson said the cause of the outage was under investigation.

"We were pleased we were able to get it on quickly, because there was a crew close by."

At Red Eye cafe on Guyton St a staff member said power only flicked off for around five seconds.

"When it turned off I thought 'oh no', but it came on again pretty quickly."