Whanganui's Cooks Gardens hosts the first Tokyo Olympic qualifying event in the world

Sam Tanner will be hoping for a 1.57 800m pace at Cooks Gardens on Tuesday to set himself up for a mid 3.30s 1500m and improve his rankings for the Tokyo Olympics.

Iain Hyndman is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

The eyes of the athletic world will once again be focused on Whanganui's legendary Cooks Gardens come Tuesday evening.

The qualifying period for the Tokyo Olympics opens on December 1 and of course New Zealand

