Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Sponsored Stories

Whanganui club rugby: Kaierau, Taihape set for showdown in Premier final

By Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Sheldon Pakinga will be one of three key backs for Kaierau when they play Taihape in Saturday's final. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Sheldon Pakinga will be one of three key backs for Kaierau when they play Taihape in Saturday's final. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

They have both had to settle for silver but, for the first time in five seasons, either Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau or Byford’s Readimix Taihape will finally wear gold medals as Tasman Tanning Premier Rosebowl champions on Saturday.

After meeting each other in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sponsored Stories

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sponsored Stories