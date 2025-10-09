Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Sport

Whanganui rugby: Heartland star Alekesio Vakarorogo celebrates 50 matches

Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Centre Alekesio Vakarorogo has notched up his 50th game for Whanganui. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Centre Alekesio Vakarorogo has notched up his 50th game for Whanganui. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

When it comes to Steelform Whanganui’s latest 50th game representative, actions have always spoken louder than words.

The man they call Terminator, centre Alekesio Vakarorogo, racked up his significant first-class milestone in the final round-robin match of the 2025 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship regular

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save