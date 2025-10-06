The Swamp Foxes first five-eighths, Logan Allen, sliced through for two early tries – one straight from a gap off the ruck and the second following quick offloads off an attacking scrum by fellow standouts in halfback Finley Davenport and Counties loan player Aporosa Vuniyayawa at No 8.

This double blow was happening about the time as Allen’s opposite, Te Atawhai Mason, was helped off with an arm injury, adding to Whanganui’s woes. They would also lose winger Harry Symes with a damaged AC.

Being totally reactive to Thames Valley’s movements, Whanganui barely held up Vuniyayawa over the tryline on his multiple rampages, while points-scoring machine fullback Quinn Collard added 16 more to his impressive tally with a try and immaculate goalkicking.

Running in off a set move through Whanganui’s brittle midfield, winger Sione Etoni already had his hand up to celebrate before he put the ball down for his try, while lock and skipper Cameron Dromgool seized another opportunity to pressure Whanganui’s lineout.

There was also a blast from the past as Whanganui’s 2022 Manawatū loan prop Bradley Fountain jogged on for the Swamp Foxes late in the game, stepping in for the impressive Toby Taylor.

The home side had some traction late in the first half with a succession of obstruction penalties on the tryline letting them make a series of quick taps and carries, Thames Valley losing their blazer game-playing hooker Kenan Gillson to the sin bin after the last referee warning.

Hooker Alesana Tofa finally scored after the pack drove from a penalty lineout to reduce the gap to 24-5 at halftime.

But any thoughts of a final-quarter revival were waved away as first Collard stepped through tackles to score in the corner, then Whanganui’s own infringements while desperately defending their line would see reserve first five-eighths Dane Whale and then talisman centre Alekesio Vakarorogo given yellow cards on either side of an automatic seven-point penalty try.

It was an unfortunate way for Vakarorogo to celebrate the excellent milestone of his 50th first-class game, as well as prop Tai Pulemagafa playing his blazer match, partnering a returning Raymond Salu for his first Heartland game after a long injury layoff.

The 33-point margin was Whanganui’s biggest loss to the Swamp Foxes in 44 games between the provinces dating back to 1923.

“We didn’t play anywhere near where we wanted to, but that’s a credit to them – their physicality was better at the collision,” coach Jason Hamlin said.

“Our handling was poor today too, just didn’t deal with the occasion and the wet ball, contact on the ground.

“We ended up deleting numbers to rucks that we didn’t want to and that just left us short and we didn’t get our backs set enough to create any shift in their defensive lines.”

In a season where a dozen new players have been blooded in a partial rebuild, Hamlin has two sessions and seven days to get the side up for the challenge of lifting the union’s third Lochore Cup, starting with a derby semifinal with Horowhenua-Kāpiti.

“Much as this is disappointing, it’s turning up on Tuesday and finding a new thing and seeing where that lands us – we’ve got a game to play.

“We got punched in the mouth a bit, and now we’ve got to turn up and front up a bit.”

Thames Valley 38 (L. Allen 2, S. Etoni, Q. Collard tries, penalty try; Collard pen, 4 con) bt Whanganui 5 (A. Tofa try). HT: 24-5.