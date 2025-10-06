Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle / Sport

Whanganui rugby: Record defeat by Thames Valley sends Whanganui into Lochore Cup semifinals

Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Hooker Alesana Tofa's try provided Whanganui's only points against Thames Valley. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

For the first time since 2014, Steelform Whanganui will have to enter the second-tier Lochore Cup semifinals after their North Island rivals cranked it up at Cooks Gardens on Saturday.

In a tight final round of the 2025 Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship, all outcomes,

