Hadleigh Reid to turn Terrace House on Wicksteed St into apartments

Whanganui District Councillor Hadleigh Reid secured the building last week and will begin the planning process for the apartment complex. Photo / Bevan Conley

The future of one of Whanganui's most recognisable buildings has been revealed.

The "polarising" Terrace House building at 133 Wicksteed St will be converted into a brand-new apartment complex, housing about 30 apartments.

Whanganui District Councillor Hadleigh Reid has teamed up with eight shareholders to form a new development company called, 'Terrace House Development Limited.'

The building first came on to Reid's radar during a council meeting, where they were discussing Whanganui's housing problem.

"I jumped on TradeMe and had a look at buildings that were around and this one popped up.

"It's a really special building, but it is also kind of ugly, depending on who you talk to. It's quite polarising."

Reid always thought the building was always a bit too big for him to do something with, but after seeking advice and getting financial approval, he pushed ahead.

"It's a big open space; open plan. I think it's perfect."

The building lends itself to apartments with elevators, two separate fire exits and underground parking already in place.

He envisions two penthouse style apartments on each of the top two floors, which will have big, open balconies. On floors one and two, the space will be cut into 26 smaller one to two-bedroom apartments.

In the basement, there is plenty of storage space and enough room for 15 carparks with another 15 carparks scattered around the building.

Planning for the building is estimated to take 12 months, with the build to be two more years on top of that. Photo / Bevan Conley

Reid wants a variety of shared spaces and office rooms, with a gym in the basement as well.

"I just thought, especially to sell, you just do them properly and well. I really want this to be a really fun attractive place to live."

Reid who has other restoration projects on Drews Ave and Ridgway St said strengthening the building won't be an issue.

With a New Building Standard (NBS) rating of 160 per cent, a rating which is given to a building as a whole to indicate its seismic standard, Terrace House is very structurally sound.

"It's one of the strongest buildings in the country. It's insanely strong. I think it's great because it will be appealing being able to say it is one of the safest buildings in the country. Fire won't get through, an earthquake won't drop it, it's not going to flood."

The building has a giant open air atrium through the middle of it that will be restored and repurposed. Photo / Bevan Conley

Reid anticipates a year's worth of planning and then systematically work through the building in stages over the following two years.

Located just off Victoria Ave, Reid sees it as a perfect spot for people to live right in the city

"I don't think you can find a better place in town. This Queens Park/Pukenamu area is so underrated. I just think the outlook is spectacular."

Reid said it's important to keep the building's character throughout the process, "You've got to work with it. You can't change it, and I don't think you want to."

He said Kiwis are beginning to become a lot more open to living in apartment spaces, particularly those who have lived overseas.

"The council has been wanting that for quite a while to get more people living in town to help bring a bit more life to the town."