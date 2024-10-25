What would a perfect Sunday look like for you?

It would be a fairly early bush walk with my dog, then coming home to read my books and paint for a little bit. Just cruisey, “fill your cup” kind of things.

What is your favourite book genre?

I’m a massive horror fan, and recently I’ve delved more into the fantasy side of things. So, anything with dragons – dragons and horror.

If you could have dinner with three people, dead or alive, who would they be?

Hands down Steve Irwin, he’s my biggest inspiration in life. Probably also Robert Sheehan, the actor, he just seems like a really fun time. Actually, I’ll add Stephen King, I think he’d be really fun and so interesting.

What era of history are you most interested in?

The 70s and 80s. I love that whole culture, the style, the way of life back then, and the music. I think I was supposed to be alive then.

What part of the festival are you most excited about?

To be honest, the parade, with the concert and the kids’ activities that we have going around in the War Memorial Centre. Mostly, because I’m the most invested in that part and it’s taken a lot of my co-ordination and collaboration, but I think it’s going to be fun. It’s one of those events that the whole community can partake in no matter what, so I’m excited to see how the community interacts with it.

What’s the top thing on your bucket list?

Cage diving with crocodiles. I want to go to Darwin and do it.

Would you rather go back in time to meet your ancestors or go forward in time to meet your descendants?

I think forward. I feel like it would be really heart-warming to see where they are, what they’re doing, who they’ve grown into.

What is your most proud accomplishment?

I can public-speak now. It’s not one of those huge things but it’s a massive personal growth for me. And I guess once the Heritage Festival is over, I’m pretty proud of putting that all together as well.

The Whanganui Heritage Festival parade will take place in the central city from 1pm on Saturday, October 26, featuring performances, entertainment and food stalls.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.